Mar. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesdey.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar prices dropped due to increased arrivals.
* Udid prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,980 305-354 305-358
Wheat Tukda 03,360 300-414 301-416
Jowar White 085 283-410 280-415
Bajra 0,045 305-340 300-325
PULSES
Gram 1,500 628-0,675 640-0,662
Udid 0,202 0,625-0,660 0,630-0,682
Moong 0,023 1,010-1,130 1,005-1,180
Tuar 0,323 870-925 850-873
Maize 010 293-310 257-310
Vaal Deshi 045 0,445-0,765 0,475-0,755
Choli 020 0,955-1,105 0,950-1,120
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850
Bajra 1,590-1,600 1,590-1,600
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,625-4,675
Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500