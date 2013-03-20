Mar. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesdey. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices dropped due to increased arrivals. * Udid prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,980 305-354 305-358 Wheat Tukda 03,360 300-414 301-416 Jowar White 085 283-410 280-415 Bajra 0,045 305-340 300-325 PULSES Gram 1,500 628-0,675 640-0,662 Udid 0,202 0,625-0,660 0,630-0,682 Moong 0,023 1,010-1,130 1,005-1,180 Tuar 0,323 870-925 850-873 Maize 010 293-310 257-310 Vaal Deshi 045 0,445-0,765 0,475-0,755 Choli 020 0,955-1,105 0,950-1,120 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Bajra 1,590-1,600 1,590-1,600 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,625-4,675 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500