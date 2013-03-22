Mar. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to increased arrivals. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,580 306-361 300-375 Wheat Tukda 03,260 302-461 305-460 Jowar White 065 269-435 260-440 Bajra 0,095 295-335 290-335 PULSES Gram 1,500 625-0,662 625-0,664 Udid 0,158 0,605-0,666 0,630-0,671 Moong 0,020 1,015-1,150 1,010-1,150 Tuar 0,285 650-880 750-900 Maize 005 295-315 292-315 Vaal Deshi 020 0,455-0,780 0,450-0,775 Choli 020 0,929-1,100 0,925-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Bajra 1,590-1,600 1,590-1,600 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,800-6,900 6,700-6,800 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500