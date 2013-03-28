MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Mar. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices moved down due to poor retail demand. * Market yard remain closed on account of financial year ending holidays. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 305-360 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 301-418 Jowar White 000 000-000 280-430 Bajra 0,000 000-000 297-335 PULSES Gram 0,000 000-0,000 630-0,664 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,570-0,648 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,010-1,150 Tuar 0,000 000-000 810-850 Maize 000 000-000 297-315 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,685-0,785 Choli 000 0,000-0,000 0,950-1,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Bajra 1,590-1,600 1,590-1,600 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,325-3,375 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA