Apr. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Market yard remain closed on account of 1st day of the financial year. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 305-360 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 301-418 Jowar White 000 000-000 280-430 Bajra 0,000 000-000 297-335 PULSES Gram 0,000 000-0,000 630-0,664 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,570-0,648 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,010-1,150 Tuar 0,000 000-000 810-850 Maize 000 000-000 297-315 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,685-0,785 Choli 000 0,000-0,000 0,950-1,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Bajra 1,590-1,600 1,590-1,600 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,325-3,375 Gram dal 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500