Apr. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved further due to thin supply.
* Gram and Besan prices moved up due to increased retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 08,100 302-367 306-365
Wheat Tukda 04,350 300-430 304-424
Jowar White 065 310-478 270-425
Bajra 0,075 280-330 320-340
PULSES
Gram 2,050 625-0,685 595-0,665
Udid 0,150 0,600-0,670 0,540-0,691
Moong 0,030 1,000-1,200 1,000-1,060
Tuar 0,150 720-942 825-910
Maize 019 280-310 293-305
Vaal Deshi 050 0,475-0,725 0,450-0,750
Choli 040 0,925-1,100 0,950-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950
Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,590-1,600
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,350-3,400 3,300-3,350
Gram dal 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,100-3,150
Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 7,000-7,100 6,900-7,000
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500