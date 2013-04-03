Apr. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved further due to thin supply. * Gram and Besan prices moved up due to increased retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 08,100 302-367 306-365 Wheat Tukda 04,350 300-430 304-424 Jowar White 065 310-478 270-425 Bajra 0,075 280-330 320-340 PULSES Gram 2,050 625-0,685 595-0,665 Udid 0,150 0,600-0,670 0,540-0,691 Moong 0,030 1,000-1,200 1,000-1,060 Tuar 0,150 720-942 825-910 Maize 019 280-310 293-305 Vaal Deshi 050 0,475-0,725 0,450-0,750 Choli 040 0,925-1,100 0,950-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,590-1,600 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 7,000-7,100 6,900-7,000 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500