Apr. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand. * Tuar prices moved up due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 08,500 295-372 302-367 Wheat Tukda 04,850 291-441 300-430 Jowar White 100 300-415 310-478 Bajra 0,150 260-350 280-330 PULSES Gram 1,500 645-0,705 625-0,685 Udid 0,150 0,570-0,685 0,600-0,670 Moong 0,030 1,050-1,225 1,000-1,200 Tuar 0,185 750-931 720-942 Maize 020 240-300 280-310 Vaal Deshi 100 0,400-0,825 0,475-0,725 Choli 065 0,675-0,985 0,925-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,050-4,100 4,000-4,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 4,750-4,800 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500