Apr. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand.
* Tuar prices moved up due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 08,500 295-372 302-367
Wheat Tukda 04,850 291-441 300-430
Jowar White 100 300-415 310-478
Bajra 0,150 260-350 280-330
PULSES
Gram 1,500 645-0,705 625-0,685
Udid 0,150 0,570-0,685 0,600-0,670
Moong 0,030 1,050-1,225 1,000-1,200
Tuar 0,185 750-931 720-942
Maize 020 240-300 280-310
Vaal Deshi 100 0,400-0,825 0,475-0,725
Choli 065 0,675-0,985 0,925-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950
Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,400-3,450 3,350-3,400
Gram dal 4,050-4,100 4,000-4,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 4,750-4,800 4,650-4,700
Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500