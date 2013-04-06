BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank sets overnight MCLR at 9.35 pct p.a.
* Says revision of marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from 1st June, 2017
Apr. 6Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to seasonal-retail demand. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 8,800 292-374 295-372 Wheat Tukda 5,450 288-443 291-441 Jowar White 140 240-405 300-415 Bajra 200 277-355 260-350 PULSES Gram 2,200 615-0,700 645-0,705 Udid 348 650-0,680 570-0,685 Moong 040 1,000-1,210 1,050-1,225 Tuar 222 804-926 750-931 Maize 15 230-302 240-300 Vaal Deshi 115 450-0,725 400-0,825 Choli 25 950-1,090 675-0,985 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,875 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,950-1,975 1,925-1,950 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,750-4,800 Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500
* Clarifies on news item that co is in talks to buy European operations of Dupont Teijin Films