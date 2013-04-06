Apr. 6Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to seasonal-retail demand. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 8,800 292-374 295-372 Wheat Tukda 5,450 288-443 291-441 Jowar White 140 240-405 300-415 Bajra 200 277-355 260-350 PULSES Gram 2,200 615-0,700 645-0,705 Udid 348 650-0,680 570-0,685 Moong 040 1,000-1,210 1,050-1,225 Tuar 222 804-926 750-931 Maize 15 230-302 240-300 Vaal Deshi 115 450-0,725 400-0,825 Choli 25 950-1,090 675-0,985 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,875 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,950-1,975 1,925-1,950 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,750-4,800 Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500