Apr. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to retail demand. * Tuar prices moved up due to increased demand from mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved up due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 09,000 305-370 292-374 Wheat Tukda 05,650 295-470 288-443 Jowar White 160 275-400 240-405 Bajra 0,125 310-365 277-355 PULSES Gram 2,050 640-0,711 615-0,700 Udid 0,150 0,640-0,675 0,650-0,680 Moong 0,050 1,100-1,260 1,000-1,210 Tuar 0,310 812-930 804-926 Maize 030 280-305 230-302 Vaal Deshi 050 0,450-0,854 0,450-0,725 Choli 000 0,000-0,000 0,950-1,090 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,900 1,825-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,950-1,975 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,500-3,550 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,050-4,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,250 Tuar 4,800-4,850 4,700-4,750 Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500