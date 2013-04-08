Apr. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to retail demand.
* Tuar prices moved up due to increased demand from mills.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved up due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 09,000 305-370 292-374
Wheat Tukda 05,650 295-470 288-443
Jowar White 160 275-400 240-405
Bajra 0,125 310-365 277-355
PULSES
Gram 2,050 640-0,711 615-0,700
Udid 0,150 0,640-0,675 0,650-0,680
Moong 0,050 1,100-1,260 1,000-1,210
Tuar 0,310 812-930 804-926
Maize 030 280-305 230-302
Vaal Deshi 050 0,450-0,854 0,450-0,725
Choli 000 0,000-0,000 0,950-1,090
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,900 1,825-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,950-1,975
Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,500-3,550 3,400-3,450
Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,050-4,100
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,250
Tuar 4,800-4,850 4,700-4,750
Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500