Apr. 09Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 05,750 301-371 305-370 Wheat Tukda 08,700 290-467 295-470 Jowar White 150 240-410 275-400 Bajra 0,090 280-355 310-365 PULSES Gram 1,250 650-0,717 640-0,711 Udid 0,150 0,670-0,711 0,640-0,675 Moong 0,035 1,110-1,270 1,100-1,260 Tuar 0,250 815-931 812-930 Maize 025 281-300 280-305 Vaal Deshi 090 0,675-0,795 0,450-0,854 Choli 030 0,890-1,100 0,950-1,090 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,525-3,575 3,500-3,550 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Moong 5,850-5,900 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500