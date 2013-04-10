Apr. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 05,230 298-373 301-371 Wheat Tukda 07,100 291-470 290-467 Jowar White 123 245-410 240-410 Bajra 0,096 285-353 280-355 PULSES Gram 1,601 635-0,730 650-0,717 Udid 0,122 0,650-0,702 0,670-0,711 Moong 0,057 1,105-1,180 1,110-1,270 Tuar 0,315 801-926 815-931 Maize 014 293-305 281-300 Vaal Deshi 040 0,825-0,850 0,675-0,795 Choli 034 0,895-1,105 0,890-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,850-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,525-3,575 3,525-3,575 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,800-4,850 Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Moong 5,850-5,900 5,850-5,900 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500