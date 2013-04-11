Apr. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Tuar prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills.
* Moong prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 05,700 297-378 298-373
Wheat Tukda 08,650 290-465 291-470
Jowar White 095 247-405 245-410
Bajra 0,070 290-350 285-353
PULSES
Gram 1,400 650-0,727 635-0,730
Udid 0,200 0,621-0,706 0,650-0,702
Moong 0,035 1,110-1,295 1,105-1,180
Tuar 0,200 813-931 801-926
Maize 010 294-315 293-305
Vaal Deshi 070 0,850-0,860 0,825-0,850
Choli 025 0,900-1,110 0,895-1,105
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,525-3,575 3,525-3,575
Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,700-4,750
Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100
Moong 5,900-5,950 5,850-5,900
Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Udid 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500