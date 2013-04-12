Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
Apr. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to restricted retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 05,500 290-365 297-378 Wheat Tukda 08,350 295-461 290-465 Jowar White 110 290-415 247-405 Bajra 0,050 280-355 290-350 PULSES Gram 1,400 632-0,715 650-0,727 Udid 0,150 0,650-0,710 0,621-0,706 Moong 0,025 1,105-1,280 1,110-1,295 Tuar 0,115 813-900 813-931 Maize 020 291-310 294-315 Vaal Deshi 075 0,511-0,841 0,850-0,860 Choli 050 1,150-1,230 0,900-1,110 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,500-3,525 3,525-3,575 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Moong 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,300-3,350 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500
May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: