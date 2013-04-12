Apr. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to restricted retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 05,500 290-365 297-378 Wheat Tukda 08,350 295-461 290-465 Jowar White 110 290-415 247-405 Bajra 0,050 280-355 290-350 PULSES Gram 1,400 632-0,715 650-0,727 Udid 0,150 0,650-0,710 0,621-0,706 Moong 0,025 1,105-1,280 1,110-1,295 Tuar 0,115 813-900 813-931 Maize 020 291-310 294-315 Vaal Deshi 075 0,511-0,841 0,850-0,860 Choli 050 1,150-1,230 0,900-1,110 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,500-3,525 3,525-3,575 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Moong 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,300-3,350 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500