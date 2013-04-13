Apr. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices improved due to thin supply.
* Wheat prices moved up due to seasonal demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 5,150 290-366 290-365
Wheat Tukda 8,100 294-462 295-461
Jowar White 110 280-415 290-415
Bajra 045 285-357 280-355
PULSES
Gram 1,150 650-0,735 632-0,715
Udid 200 600-0,708 650-0,710
Moong 020 1,115-1,285 1,105-1,280
Tuar 080 750-892 813-900
Maize 25 280-305 291-310
Vaal Deshi 50 555-0,850 511-0,841
Choli 40 1,050-1,250 1,150-1,230
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,875-1,900
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,550-3,575 3,500-3,525
Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,250-3,300
Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700
Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100
Moong 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950
Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500