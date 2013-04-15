Apr. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to seasonal demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to short supply. * Udid prices moved up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 5,550 289-366 290-366 Wheat Tukda 8,450 293-460 294-462 Jowar White 90 282-410 280-415 Bajra 040 286-358 285-357 PULSES Gram 1,380 655-0,759 650-0,735 Udid 300 650-0,729 600-0,708 Moong 050 1,110-1,275 1,115-1,285 Tuar 090 795-905 750-892 Maize 19 297-315 280-305 Vaal Deshi 75 500-0,895 555-0,850 Choli 45 1,055-1,285 1,050-1,250 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,550-3,575 3,550-3,575 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Moong 6,000-6,050 5,900-5,950 Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500