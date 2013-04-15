Apr. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to seasonal demand.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to short supply.
* Udid prices moved up due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 5,550 289-366 290-366
Wheat Tukda 8,450 293-460 294-462
Jowar White 90 282-410 280-415
Bajra 040 286-358 285-357
PULSES
Gram 1,380 655-0,759 650-0,735
Udid 300 650-0,729 600-0,708
Moong 050 1,110-1,275 1,115-1,285
Tuar 090 795-905 750-892
Maize 19 297-315 280-305
Vaal Deshi 75 500-0,895 555-0,850
Choli 45 1,055-1,285 1,050-1,250
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,550-1,560
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,550-3,575 3,550-3,575
Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700
Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100
Moong 6,000-6,050 5,900-5,950
Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,700-6,800
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500