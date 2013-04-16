Apr. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Gram prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
* Udid prices moved up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 5,200 290-370 289-366
Wheat Tukda 8,150 293-460 293-460
Jowar White 110 280-410 282-410
Bajra 045 280-355 286-358
PULSES
Gram 1,400 680-0,755 655-0,759
Udid 200 650-0,709 650-0,729
Moong 055 1,050-1,250 1,110-1,275
Tuar 160 710-911 795-905
Maize 25 270-290 297-315
Vaal Deshi 65 650-0,850 500-0,895
Choli 35 1,055-1,280 1,055-1,285
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,570-1,580
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,575-3,600 3,550-3,575
Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700
Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100
Moong 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050
Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500