Apr. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. * Udid prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 5,200 290-370 289-366 Wheat Tukda 8,150 293-460 293-460 Jowar White 110 280-410 282-410 Bajra 045 280-355 286-358 PULSES Gram 1,400 680-0,755 655-0,759 Udid 200 650-0,709 650-0,729 Moong 055 1,050-1,250 1,110-1,275 Tuar 160 710-911 795-905 Maize 25 270-290 297-315 Vaal Deshi 65 650-0,850 500-0,895 Choli 35 1,055-1,280 1,055-1,285 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,570-1,580 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,575-3,600 3,550-3,575 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Moong 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500