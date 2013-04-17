Apr. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Moong prices moved up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 5,400 290-375 290-370
Wheat Tukda 8,250 295-465 293-460
Jowar White 95 282-405 280-410
Bajra 080 265-360 280-355
PULSES
Gram 1,350 690-0,747 680-0,755
Udid 180 678-0,712 650-0,709
Moong 035 1,150-1,275 1,050-1,250
Tuar 177 800-910 710-911
Maize 18 273-295 290-290
Vaal Deshi 105 561-0,962 650-0,850
Choli 35 1,100-1,255 1,055-1,280
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,575-3,600 3,575-3,600
Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700
Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100
Moong 6,100-6,150 6,000-6,050
Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500