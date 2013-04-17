Apr. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Moong prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 5,400 290-375 290-370 Wheat Tukda 8,250 295-465 293-460 Jowar White 95 282-405 280-410 Bajra 080 265-360 280-355 PULSES Gram 1,350 690-0,747 680-0,755 Udid 180 678-0,712 650-0,709 Moong 035 1,150-1,275 1,050-1,250 Tuar 177 800-910 710-911 Maize 18 273-295 290-290 Vaal Deshi 105 561-0,962 650-0,850 Choli 35 1,100-1,255 1,055-1,280 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,575-3,600 3,575-3,600 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Moong 6,100-6,150 6,000-6,050 Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500