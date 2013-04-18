BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
Apr. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices dropped due to restricted retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to low demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 4,750 297-377 290-375 Wheat Tukda 7,850 295-462 295-465 Jowar White 90 283-425 282-405 Bajra 075 260-367 265-360 PULSES Gram 1,800 650-0,755 690-0,747 Udid 150 650-0,682 678-0,712 Moong 030 1,155-1,250 1,150-1,275 Tuar 170 700-826 800-910 Maize 10 272-295 273-295 Vaal Deshi 70 575-0,965 561-0,962 Choli 40 1,015-1,215 1,100-1,255 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,525-3,550 3,575-3,600 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Moong 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
Mar 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 43295.57 NSE 126724.70 ============= TOTAL 170020.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M