Apr. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices moved down on lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 3,350 288-376 287-378
Wheat Tukda 4,850 292-465 294-470
Jowar White 80 280-415 285-422
Bajra 030 265-340 280-350
PULSES
Gram 1,240 640-0,720 630-0,735
Udid 128 611-0,654 645-0,702
Moong 030 1,170-1,270 1,156-1,255
Tuar 090 700-850 800-880
Maize 10 255-310 255-315
Vaal Deshi 65 650-0,950 650-0,950
Choli 25 1,187-1,250 1,020-1,229
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,450-3,475 3,500-3,525
Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,700-4,750
Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100
Moong 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150
Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500