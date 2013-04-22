Apr. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices dropped due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down on lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 3,350 288-376 287-378 Wheat Tukda 4,850 292-465 294-470 Jowar White 80 280-415 285-422 Bajra 030 265-340 280-350 PULSES Gram 1,240 640-0,720 630-0,735 Udid 128 611-0,654 645-0,702 Moong 030 1,170-1,270 1,156-1,255 Tuar 090 700-850 800-880 Maize 10 255-310 255-315 Vaal Deshi 65 650-0,950 650-0,950 Choli 25 1,187-1,250 1,020-1,229 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,450-3,475 3,500-3,525 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,700-4,750 Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Moong 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500