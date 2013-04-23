Apr. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Udid prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 2,850 290-380 288-376 Wheat Tukda 5,250 293-470 292-465 Jowar White 70 280-410 280-415 Bajra 045 280-350 265-340 PULSES Gram 800 674-0,710 640-0,720 Udid 030 664-0,695 611-0,654 Moong 025 1,175-1,280 1,170-1,270 Tuar 090 725-880 700-850 Maize 10 280-310 255-310 Vaal Deshi 30 695-0,955 650-0,950 Choli 30 905-1,150 1,187-1,250 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,450-3,475 3,450-3,475 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Moong 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Udid 3,550-3,600 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500