Apr. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices improved due to thin supply.
* Tuar prices moved up due to buying support from mills.
* Rajkot Market Yard was closed on account of "Hanuman Jayanti".
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 290-380
Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 293-470
Jowar White --- ----000 280-410
Bajra 000 ----000 280-350
PULSES
Gram 000 ----0,000 674-0,710
Udid 000 000-0,000 664-0,695
Moong 000 000-0,000 1,175-1,280
Tuar 000 ----000 725-880
Maize --- ----000 280-310
Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 695-0,955
Choli --- 000-0,000 905-1,150
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,525-3,550 3,450-3,475
Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Tuar 4,750-4,800 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100
Moong 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150
Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000
Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500