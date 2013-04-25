Apr. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices improved due to thin supply. * Tuar prices moved up due to buying support from mills. * Rajkot Market Yard was closed on account of "Hanuman Jayanti". Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 290-380 Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 293-470 Jowar White --- ----000 280-410 Bajra 000 ----000 280-350 PULSES Gram 000 ----0,000 674-0,710 Udid 000 000-0,000 664-0,695 Moong 000 000-0,000 1,175-1,280 Tuar 000 ----000 725-880 Maize --- ----000 280-310 Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 695-0,955 Choli --- 000-0,000 905-1,150 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,525-3,550 3,450-3,475 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 4,750-4,800 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Moong 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500