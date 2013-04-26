Apr. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices dropped on lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 3,320 290-381 290-380 Wheat Tukda 5,240 293-472 293-470 Jowar White 65 285-370 280-410 Bajra 035 285-343 280-350 PULSES Gram 1,200 625-0,714 674-0,710 Udid 114 587-0,691 664-0,695 Moong 035 1,100-1,270 1,175-1,280 Tuar 125 700-825 725-880 Maize 11 295-301 280-310 Vaal Deshi 45 651-0,951 695-0,955 Choli 45 875-1,100 905-1,150 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,005-2,075 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,525-3,550 3,525-3,550 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800 Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Moong 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,550-3,600 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500