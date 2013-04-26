Apr. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices dropped on lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 3,320 290-381 290-380
Wheat Tukda 5,240 293-472 293-470
Jowar White 65 285-370 280-410
Bajra 035 285-343 280-350
PULSES
Gram 1,200 625-0,714 674-0,710
Udid 114 587-0,691 664-0,695
Moong 035 1,100-1,270 1,175-1,280
Tuar 125 700-825 725-880
Maize 11 295-301 280-310
Vaal Deshi 45 651-0,951 695-0,955
Choli 45 875-1,100 905-1,150
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,560-1,570
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,005-2,075 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,525-3,550 3,525-3,550
Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Tuar 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800
Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100
Moong 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150
Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,550-3,600
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500