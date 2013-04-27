Apr. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Tuar prices eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 2,650 289-384 290-381
Wheat Tukda 4,410 292-482 293-472
Jowar White 82 285-370 285-370
Bajra 045 280-340 285-343
PULSES
Gram 925 640-0,711 625-0,714
Udid 075 625-0,650 587-0,691
Moong 040 1,110-1,280 1,100-1,270
Tuar 100 700-850 700-825
Maize 15 285-318 295-301
Vaal Deshi 80 655-1,225 651-0,951
Choli 40 950-1,110 875-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,525-3,550 3,525-3,550
Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,750-4,800
Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100
Moong 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150
Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500