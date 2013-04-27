Apr. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 2,650 289-384 290-381 Wheat Tukda 4,410 292-482 293-472 Jowar White 82 285-370 285-370 Bajra 045 280-340 285-343 PULSES Gram 925 640-0,711 625-0,714 Udid 075 625-0,650 587-0,691 Moong 040 1,110-1,280 1,100-1,270 Tuar 100 700-850 700-825 Maize 15 285-318 295-301 Vaal Deshi 80 655-1,225 651-0,951 Choli 40 950-1,110 875-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,525-3,550 3,525-3,550 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,750-4,800 Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Moong 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500