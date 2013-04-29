Apr. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped on lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 04,480 290-385 289-384 Wheat Tukda 05,480 293-485 292-482 Jowar White 085 286-377 285-370 Bajra 0,047 282-340 280-340 PULSES Gram 0,915 650-0,715 640-0,711 Udid 0,050 0,515-0,680 0,625-0,650 Moong 0,030 1,115-1,280 1,110-1,280 Tuar 0,080 705-825 700-850 Maize 010 282-310 285-318 Vaal Deshi 070 0,659-1,210 0,655-1,225 Choli 035 0,955-1,110 0,950-1,110 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,475-3,500 3,525-3,550 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,700-4,750 Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Moong 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500