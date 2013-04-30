Apr. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices moved down due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,850 291-380 290-385 Wheat Tukda 04,620 294-479 293-485 Jowar White 070 275-340 286-377 Bajra 0,040 281-335 282-340 PULSES Gram 0,850 635-0,717 650-0,715 Udid 0,026 0,600-0,642 0,515-0,680 Moong 0,025 1,050-1,250 1,115-1,280 Tuar 0,050 700-830 705-825 Maize 018 295-301 282-310 Vaal Deshi 065 0,525-0,714 0,659-1,210 Choli 025 0,875-1,120 0,955-1,110 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,450-3,475 3,475-3,500 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Moong 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500