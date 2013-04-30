Apr. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram prices moved down due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 03,850 291-380 290-385
Wheat Tukda 04,620 294-479 293-485
Jowar White 070 275-340 286-377
Bajra 0,040 281-335 282-340
PULSES
Gram 0,850 635-0,717 650-0,715
Udid 0,026 0,600-0,642 0,515-0,680
Moong 0,025 1,050-1,250 1,115-1,280
Tuar 0,050 700-830 705-825
Maize 018 295-301 282-310
Vaal Deshi 065 0,525-0,714 0,659-1,210
Choli 025 0,875-1,120 0,955-1,110
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,550-1,560
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,925-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050
Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,450-3,475 3,475-3,500
Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100
Moong 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150
Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500