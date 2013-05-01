May 01 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,750 290-384 291-380 Wheat Tukda 05,080 292-475 294-479 Jowar White 070 280-345 275-340 Bajra 0,075 283-338 281-335 PULSES Gram 1,285 630-0,730 635-0,717 Udid 0,094 0,630-0,681 0,600-0,642 Moong 0,030 1,055-1,225 1,050-1,250 Tuar 0,059 711-840 700-830 Maize 010 295-301 295-301 Vaal Deshi 070 0,650-0,950 0,525-0,714 Choli 030 0,916-1,125 0,875-1,120 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,425 3,450-3,475 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,250-3,300 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Moong 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Udid 3,550-3,600 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500