May 02 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to low retail demand. * Moong prices firmed up due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,620 291-378 290-384 Wheat Tukda 03,270 292-472 292-475 Jowar White 064 260-370 280-345 Bajra 0,050 260-340 283-338 PULSES Gram 0,890 628-0,720 630-0,730 Udid 0,058 0,612-0,680 0,630-0,681 Moong 0,040 1,125-1,225 1,055-1,225 Tuar 0,077 688-842 711-840 Maize 015 270-310 295-301 Vaal Deshi 080 0,541-0,952 0,650-0,950 Choli 035 0,950-1,130 0,916-1,125 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,425 3,400-3,425 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Moong 6,200-6,250 6,100-6,150 Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500