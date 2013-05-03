May 03 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar prices eased due to restricted buying enquiries from mills.
* Bajri prices moved down due to increased supply from other producing
states.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 02,720 292-381 291-378
Wheat Tukda 02,650 294-482 292-472
Jowar White 080 265-395 260-370
Bajra 0,045 280-345 260-340
PULSES
Gram 0,900 650-0,725 628-0,720
Udid 0,068 0,595-0,663 0,612-0,680
Moong 0,040 1,155-1,235 1,125-1,225
Tuar 0,052 700-833 688-842
Maize 017 281-305 270-310
Vaal Deshi 070 0,550-0,775 0,541-0,952
Choli 045 0,950-1,150 0,950-1,130
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550
Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,925 1,875-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,570-1,580
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,400-3,425 3,400-3,425
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100
Moong 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250
Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000
Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500