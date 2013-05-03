May 03 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices eased due to restricted buying enquiries from mills. * Bajri prices moved down due to increased supply from other producing states. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,720 292-381 291-378 Wheat Tukda 02,650 294-482 292-472 Jowar White 080 265-395 260-370 Bajra 0,045 280-345 260-340 PULSES Gram 0,900 650-0,725 628-0,720 Udid 0,068 0,595-0,663 0,612-0,680 Moong 0,040 1,155-1,235 1,125-1,225 Tuar 0,052 700-833 688-842 Maize 017 281-305 270-310 Vaal Deshi 070 0,550-0,775 0,541-0,952 Choli 045 0,950-1,150 0,950-1,130 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,925 1,875-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,570-1,580 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,425 3,400-3,425 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Moong 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500