May 06 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 02,730 292-374 292-381
Wheat Tukda 02,430 293-476 294-482
Jowar White 060 250-365 265-395
Bajra 0,025 275-340 280-345
PULSES
Gram 1,180 630-0,737 650-0,725
Udid 0,100 0,580-0,686 0,595-0,663
Moong 0,020 1,150-1,235 1,155-1,235
Tuar 0,074 700-877 700-833
Maize 019 275-300 281-305
Vaal Deshi 045 0,650-0,950 0,550-0,775
Choli 070 0,975-1,165 0,950-1,150
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,530-1,540 1,540-1,550
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,900 1,875-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,400-3,425 3,400-3,425
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100
Moong 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250
Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,550-3,600
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500