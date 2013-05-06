May 06 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,730 292-374 292-381 Wheat Tukda 02,430 293-476 294-482 Jowar White 060 250-365 265-395 Bajra 0,025 275-340 280-345 PULSES Gram 1,180 630-0,737 650-0,725 Udid 0,100 0,580-0,686 0,595-0,663 Moong 0,020 1,150-1,235 1,155-1,235 Tuar 0,074 700-877 700-833 Maize 019 275-300 281-305 Vaal Deshi 045 0,650-0,950 0,550-0,775 Choli 070 0,975-1,165 0,950-1,150 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,530-1,540 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,900 1,875-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,425 3,400-3,425 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Moong 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,550-3,600 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500