May 07 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 02,450 294-371 292-374
Wheat Tukda 02,240 295-478 293-476
Jowar White 060 250-367 250-365
Bajra 0,020 265-343 275-340
PULSES
Gram 1,330 625-0,742 630-0,737
Udid 0,040 0,630-0,650 0,580-0,686
Moong 0,015 1,140-1,230 1,150-1,235
Tuar 0,080 746-826 700-877
Maize 010 280-305 275-300
Vaal Deshi 025 0,841-0,975 0,650-0,950
Choli 025 0,980-1,164 0,975-1,165
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,375-3,425 3,400-3,425
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,200-3,250
Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,550-4,600
Tuardal 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100
Moong 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250
Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500