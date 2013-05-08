May 8 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Bajri prices improved due to short supply. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 2,470 293-376 294-371 Wheat Tukda 2,230 294-472 295-478 Jowar White 85 260-360 250-367 Bajra 080 269-350 265-343 PULSES Gram 1,720 630-0,735 625-0,742 Udid 122 635-0,679 630-0,650 Moong 020 1,130-1,230 1,140-1,230 Tuar 029 742-861 746-826 Maize --3 275-305 280-305 Vaal Deshi 43 850-0,980 841-0,975 Choli 30 983-1,135 980-1,164 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,530-1,540 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,850-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,610-1,620 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,375-3,425 3,375-3,425 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 7,000-7,100 Moong 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 Moongdal 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500