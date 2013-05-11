Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 11 May 11 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to short supply. * Udid prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. * Moong Daal prices dropped due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,770 298-370 298-373 Wheat Tukda 1,880 293-464 297-465 Jowar White 55 240-365 275-365 Bajra 075 270-345 265-335 PULSES Gram 640 590-0,703 585-0,695 Udid 080 572-0,660 630-0,671 Moong 015 1,000-1,135 1,141-1,232 Tuar 009 700-811 711-854 Maize 19 293-310 280-320 Vaal Deshi 35 895-0,985 877-0,975 Choli 50 986-1,116 730-1,130 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,670-1,680 1,640-1,650 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,375-3,425 3,375-3,425 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,900-7,000 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500