India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 11 May 11 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to short supply. * Udid prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. * Moong Daal prices dropped due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,770 298-370 298-373 Wheat Tukda 1,880 293-464 297-465 Jowar White 55 240-365 275-365 Bajra 075 270-345 265-335 PULSES Gram 640 590-0,703 585-0,695 Udid 080 572-0,660 630-0,671 Moong 015 1,000-1,135 1,141-1,232 Tuar 009 700-811 711-854 Maize 19 293-310 280-320 Vaal Deshi 35 895-0,985 877-0,975 Choli 50 986-1,116 730-1,130 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,670-1,680 1,640-1,650 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,375-3,425 3,375-3,425 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,900-7,000 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India