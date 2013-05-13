May 13 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Rice of Basmati quality improved due to increased retail demand. * Tuar Daal prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,560 297-371 298-370 Wheat Tukda 01,670 296-470 293-464 Jowar White 085 260-370 240-365 Bajra 0,160 340-351 270-345 PULSES Gram 0,680 595-0,705 590-0,703 Udid 0,086 0,610-0,660 0,572-0,660 Moong 0,100 0,680-1,147 1,000-1,135 Tuar 0,020 700-811 700-811 Maize 010 295-305 293-310 Vaal Deshi 045 0,450-0,950 0,895-0,985 Choli 040 0,950-1,150 0,986-1,116 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,670-1,680 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,375-3,425 3,375-3,425 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,700-6,800 Moong 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,400-8,500