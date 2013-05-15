May 15 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Tuar Daal prices moved down due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,180 300-370 298-370 Wheat Tukda 02,280 298-471 297-468 Jowar White 090 265-373 265-369 Bajra 0,180 325-350 335-352 PULSES Gram 0,260 580-0,710 590-0,695 Udid 0,060 0,557-0,676 0,625-0,735 Moong 0,096 1,050-1,120 1,012-1,076 Tuar 0,015 600-865 705-812 Maize 015 250-310 291-305 Vaal Deshi 065 0,535-1,011 0,540-0,940 Choli 055 0,900-1,070 0,945-1,155 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,600-6,700 Moong 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700