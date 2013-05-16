May 16 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. * Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,820 298-372 300-370 Wheat Tukda 02,030 297-473 298-471 Jowar White 085 267-370 265-373 Bajra 0,120 315-355 325-350 PULSES Gram 0,350 571-0,711 580-0,710 Udid 0,135 0,620-0,697 0,557-0,776 Moong 0,061 1,084-1,182 1,050-1,120 Tuar 0,015 600-800 600-865 Maize 025 255-315 250-310 Vaal Deshi 095 0,650-1,000 0,535-1,011 Choli 065 0,905-1,072 0,900-1,070 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,350-3,400 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700