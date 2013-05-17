May 17 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills. * Gramprices firmed up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,800 305-390 298-372 Wheat Tukda 02,010 310-450 297-473 Jowar White 060 260-340 267-370 Bajra 0,300 305-335 315-355 PULSES Gram 0,350 625-0,715 571-0,711 Udid 0,086 0,594-0,670 0,620-0,697 Moong 0,131 1,020-1,180 1,084-1,182 Tuar 0,015 705-810 600-800 Maize 011 257-310 255-315 Vaal Deshi 045 0,645-1,000 0,650-1,000 Choli 070 0,925-1,015 0,905-1,072 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700