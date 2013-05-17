May 17 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills.
* Gramprices firmed up due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,800 305-390 298-372
Wheat Tukda 02,010 310-450 297-473
Jowar White 060 260-340 267-370
Bajra 0,300 305-335 315-355
PULSES
Gram 0,350 625-0,715 571-0,711
Udid 0,086 0,594-0,670 0,620-0,697
Moong 0,131 1,020-1,180 1,084-1,182
Tuar 0,015 705-810 600-800
Maize 011 257-310 255-315
Vaal Deshi 045 0,645-1,000 0,650-1,000
Choli 070 0,925-1,015 0,905-1,072
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,560-1,570
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690
Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 3,400-3,450 3,350-3,400
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450
Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Udid 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700