May 18 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Moong prices improved due to low arrivals. * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,810 305-400 305-390 Wheat Tukda 2,000 304-451 310-450 Jowar White 87 265-390 260-340 Bajra 150 305-340 305-335 PULSES Gram 365 585-0,720 625-0,715 Udid 041 650-0,681 594-0,670 Moong 113 1,095-1,200 1,020-1,180 Tuar 020 700-805 705-810 Maize 17 265-300 257-310 Vaal Deshi 120 640-0,975 645-1,000 Choli 45 900-1,050 925-1,015 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 3,450-3,500 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,400-6,450 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700