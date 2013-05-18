May 18 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Moong prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,810 305-400 305-390
Wheat Tukda 2,000 304-451 310-450
Jowar White 87 265-390 260-340
Bajra 150 305-340 305-335
PULSES
Gram 365 585-0,720 625-0,715
Udid 041 650-0,681 594-0,670
Moong 113 1,095-1,200 1,020-1,180
Tuar 020 700-805 705-810
Maize 17 265-300 257-310
Vaal Deshi 120 640-0,975 645-1,000
Choli 45 900-1,050 925-1,015
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690
Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 3,450-3,500 3,400-3,450
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 6,500-6,550 6,400-6,450
Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Udid 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700