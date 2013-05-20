May 20 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Gram prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills.
* Tuar prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,640 305-392 305-400
Wheat Tukda 1,730 305-468 304-451
Jowar White 80 260-350 265-390
Bajra 080 305-335 305-340
PULSES
Gram 780 585-0,705 585-0,720
Udid 294 640-0,690 650-0,681
Moong 226 1,018-1,112 1,095-1,200
Tuar 011 750-820 700-805
Maize 15 260-285 265-300
Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 640-0,975
Choli 20 900-1,100 900-1,050
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,660-1,670 1,680-1,690
Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,350-4,400
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Udid 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700