May 20 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Gram prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. * Tuar prices firmed up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,640 305-392 305-400 Wheat Tukda 1,730 305-468 304-451 Jowar White 80 260-350 265-390 Bajra 080 305-335 305-340 PULSES Gram 780 585-0,705 585-0,720 Udid 294 640-0,690 650-0,681 Moong 226 1,018-1,112 1,095-1,200 Tuar 011 750-820 700-805 Maize 15 260-285 265-300 Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 640-0,975 Choli 20 900-1,100 900-1,050 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,660-1,670 1,680-1,690 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700