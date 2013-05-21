May 21 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to thin supply. * Rice of Parimal quality eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,710 307-382 305-392 Wheat Tukda 1,840 308-468 305-468 Jowar White 40 315-365 260-350 Bajra 090 290-310 305-335 PULSES Gram 475 585-0,690 585-0,705 Udid 110 643-0,695 640-0,690 Moong 095 1,025-1,140 1,018-1,112 Tuar 008 730-800 750-820 Maize 10 255-280 260-285 Vaal Deshi 85 645-0,980 640-0,975 Choli 15 910-1,150 900-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700