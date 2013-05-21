May 21 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to thin supply.
* Rice of Parimal quality eased due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,710 307-382 305-392
Wheat Tukda 1,840 308-468 305-468
Jowar White 40 315-365 260-350
Bajra 090 290-310 305-335
PULSES
Gram 475 585-0,690 585-0,705
Udid 110 643-0,695 640-0,690
Moong 095 1,025-1,140 1,018-1,112
Tuar 008 730-800 750-820
Maize 10 255-280 260-285
Vaal Deshi 85 645-0,980 640-0,975
Choli 15 910-1,150 900-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,570-1,580
Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670
Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Udid 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,300-2,350
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700