May 22 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up further due to retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,830 304-378 307-382 Wheat Tukda 1,970 305-472 308-468 Jowar White 130 280-380 315-365 Bajra 100 293-330 290-310 PULSES Gram 640 587-0,701 585-0,690 Udid 065 630-0,666 643-0,695 Moong 326 980-1,080 1,025-1,140 Tuar 015 600-725 730-800 Maize 10 250-300 255-280 Vaal Deshi 50 650-0,991 645-0,980 Choli 35 900-1,100 910-1,150 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,585-1,595 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700