BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
May 22 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up further due to retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,830 304-378 307-382 Wheat Tukda 1,970 305-472 308-468 Jowar White 130 280-380 315-365 Bajra 100 293-330 290-310 PULSES Gram 640 587-0,701 585-0,690 Udid 065 630-0,666 643-0,695 Moong 326 980-1,080 1,025-1,140 Tuar 015 600-725 730-800 Maize 10 250-300 255-280 Vaal Deshi 50 650-0,991 645-0,980 Choli 35 900-1,100 910-1,150 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,585-1,595 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700
May 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16793.70 NSE 49496.20 ============= TOTAL 66289.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA