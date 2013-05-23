May 23 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices dropped due to restricted retail demand. * Tuar prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,250 310-401 304-378 Wheat Tukda --,850 310-491 305-472 Jowar White 110 270-375 280-380 Bajra 150 285-325 293-330 PULSES Gram 680 585-0,693 587-0,701 Udid 021 618-0,632 630-0,666 Moong 158 1,012-1,122 980-1,080 Tuar 020 650-885 600-725 Maize 20 270-300 250-300 Vaal Deshi 80 650-0,950 650-0,991 Choli 45 910-1,105 900-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,585-1,595 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700