May 24 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,110 309-391 310-401
Wheat Tukda 1,480 310-472 310-491
Jowar White 105 273-365 270-375
Bajra 095 280-320 285-325
PULSES
Gram 690 580-0,701 585-0,693
Udid 062 630-0,676 618-0,632
Moong 226 1,011-1,052 1,012-1,122
Tuar 015 755-855 650-885
Maize 10 265-305 270-300
Vaal Deshi 90 675-0,955 650-0,950
Choli 55 950-1,100 910-1,105
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,590-1,600
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175
Bajra 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,500-4,550
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Udid 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700