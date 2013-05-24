May 24 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,110 309-391 310-401 Wheat Tukda 1,480 310-472 310-491 Jowar White 105 273-365 270-375 Bajra 095 280-320 285-325 PULSES Gram 690 580-0,701 585-0,693 Udid 062 630-0,676 618-0,632 Moong 226 1,011-1,052 1,012-1,122 Tuar 015 755-855 650-885 Maize 10 265-305 270-300 Vaal Deshi 90 675-0,955 650-0,950 Choli 55 950-1,100 910-1,105 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,590-1,600 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700