Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Saturday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Udid prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,220 312-389 309-391
Wheat Tukda 1,360 310-498 310-472
Jowar White 80 272-360 273-365
Bajra 050 265-310 280-320
PULSES
Gram 640 580-0,675 580-0,701
Udid 074 621-0,702 630-0,676
Moong 051 1,043-1,170 1,011-1,052
Tuar 020 760-860 755-855
Maize 15 267-300 265-305
Vaal Deshi 80 680-0,975 675-0,955
Choli 56 995-1,100 950-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,590-1,600
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175
Bajra 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,350-3,400
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700