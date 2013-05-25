Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals. * Udid prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,220 312-389 309-391 Wheat Tukda 1,360 310-498 310-472 Jowar White 80 272-360 273-365 Bajra 050 265-310 280-320 PULSES Gram 640 580-0,675 580-0,701 Udid 074 621-0,702 630-0,676 Moong 051 1,043-1,170 1,011-1,052 Tuar 020 760-860 755-855 Maize 15 267-300 265-305 Vaal Deshi 80 680-0,975 675-0,955 Choli 56 995-1,100 950-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,590-1,600 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,350-3,400 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700