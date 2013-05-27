May 27 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up further due to thin supply. * Gram and Besan prices eased due to restricted retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,380 310-378 312-389 Wheat Tukda 1,620 309-450 310-498 Jowar White 75 260-365 272-360 Bajra 050 278-315 265-310 PULSES Gram 730 580-0,680 580-0,675 Udid 042 621-0,689 621-0,702 Moong 231 1,005-1,060 1,043-1,170 Tuar 025 700-870 760-860 Maize 25 295-312 267-300 Vaal Deshi 85 685-0,980 680-0,975 Choli 65 960-1,125 995-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700