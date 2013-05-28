May 28 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved further due to thin supply.
* Gram Daal prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Moong prices dropped on restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,150 314-380 310-378
Wheat Tukda 1,480 313-481 309-450
Jowar White 85 265-370 260-365
Bajra 075 280-310 278-315
PULSES
Gram 740 570-0,670 580-0,680
Udid 152 670-0,792 621-0,689
Moong 107 1,012-1,111 1,005-1,060
Tuar 020 705-850 700-870
Maize 20 293-304 295-312
Vaal Deshi 75 690-0,985 685-0,980
Choli 63 955-1,129 960-1,125
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,150-2,175
Bajra 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Gram dal 4,000-4,050 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 6,300-6,350 6,500-6,550
Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700