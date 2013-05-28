May 28 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to thin supply. * Gram Daal prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Moong prices dropped on restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,150 314-380 310-378 Wheat Tukda 1,480 313-481 309-450 Jowar White 85 265-370 260-365 Bajra 075 280-310 278-315 PULSES Gram 740 570-0,670 580-0,680 Udid 152 670-0,792 621-0,689 Moong 107 1,012-1,111 1,005-1,060 Tuar 020 705-850 700-870 Maize 20 293-304 295-312 Vaal Deshi 75 690-0,985 685-0,980 Choli 63 955-1,129 960-1,125 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 4,000-4,050 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,500-6,550 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700