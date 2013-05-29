May 29 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices dropped due to supply pressure. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,430 313-384 314-380 Wheat Tukda 1,720 312-485 313-481 Jowar White 65 264-395 265-370 Bajra 050 282-305 280-310 PULSES Gram 790 570-0,667 570-0,670 Udid 191 555-0,738 670-0,792 Moong 096 978-1,060 1,012-1,111 Tuar 015 810-825 705-850 Maize 15 295-302 293-304 Vaal Deshi 85 695-0,990 690-0,985 Choli 65 950-1,130 955-1,129 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,660-1,670 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,225 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,250-3,300 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700