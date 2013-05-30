May 30 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,470 312-386 313-384 Wheat Tukda 1,750 311-476 312-485 Jowar White 110 270-410 264-395 Bajra 055 260-300 282-305 PULSES Gram 740 555-0,660 570-0,667 Udid 100 585-0,725 555-0,738 Moong 267 997-1,116 978-1,060 Tuar 025 750-835 810-825 Maize 25 290-310 295-302 Vaal Deshi 70 500-0,951 695-0,990 Choli 67 900-1,125 950-1,130 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,225 2,200-2,225 Bajra 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,250-3,300 Gram dal 3,850-3,900 4,000-4,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700