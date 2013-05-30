May 30 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,470 312-386 313-384
Wheat Tukda 1,750 311-476 312-485
Jowar White 110 270-410 264-395
Bajra 055 260-300 282-305
PULSES
Gram 740 555-0,660 570-0,667
Udid 100 585-0,725 555-0,738
Moong 267 997-1,116 978-1,060
Tuar 025 750-835 810-825
Maize 25 290-310 295-302
Vaal Deshi 70 500-0,951 695-0,990
Choli 67 900-1,125 950-1,130
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,225 2,200-2,225
Bajra 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,200-3,250 3,250-3,300
Gram dal 3,850-3,900 4,000-4,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,500-4,550
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350
Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700