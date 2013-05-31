May 31 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted retail demand.
* Udid prices dropped due to low demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,530 315-384 312-386
Wheat Tukda 1,680 314-471 311-476
Jowar White 145 272-415 270-410
Bajra 080 262-305 260-300
PULSES
Gram 720 565-0,670 555-0,660
Udid 181 621-0,679 585-0,725
Moong 264 1,001-1,100 997-1,116
Tuar 020 755-845 750-835
Maize 30 280-305 290-310
Vaal Deshi 65 505-0,955 500-0,951
Choli 50 905-1,105 900-1,125
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,200-2,225
Bajra 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Gram dal 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350
Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Udid 3,350-3,400 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700