June 1Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped on restricted retail demand. * Bajri prices moved down on increased arrivals of summer crop. * Tuar prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,240 318-378 315-384 Wheat Tukda 1,360 355-425 314-471 Jowar White 100 275-413 272-415 Bajra 100 282-309 262-305 PULSES Gram 753 520-0,655 565-0,670 Udid 123 655-0,697 621-0,679 Moong 227 990-1,130 1,001-1,100 Tuar 025 725-850 755-845 Maize 19 290-300 280-305 Vaal Deshi 70 550-0,931 505-0,955 Choli 75 900-1,140 905-1,105 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,580-1,590 1,660-1,670 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700