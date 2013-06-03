Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 3 June 3Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased further due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,200 315-370 318-378 Wheat Tukda 1,125 350-430 355-425 Jowar White 105 260-415 275-413 Bajra 090 285-310 282-309 PULSES Gram 710 515-0,656 520-0,655 Udid 080 650-0,670 655-0,697 Moong 339 990-1,160 990-1,130 Tuar 020 755-850 725-850 Maize 10 293-300 290-300 Vaal Deshi 75 555-0,945 550-0,931 Choli 80 950-1,130 900-1,140 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,580-1,590 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,350-3,400 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700