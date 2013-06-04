June 4Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,130 318-374 315-370 Wheat Tukda 1,280 320-431 350-430 Jowar White 105 270-410 260-415 Bajra 080 260-320 285-310 PULSES Gram 400 620-0,680 515-0,656 Udid 121 630-0,677 650-0,670 Moong 203 950-1,112 990-1,160 Tuar 022 760-855 755-850 Maize 10 257-310 293-300 Vaal Deshi 50 550-0,948 555-0,945 Choli 70 955-1,225 950-1,130 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700