June 4Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,130 318-374 315-370
Wheat Tukda 1,280 320-431 350-430
Jowar White 105 270-410 260-415
Bajra 080 260-320 285-310
PULSES
Gram 400 620-0,680 515-0,656
Udid 121 630-0,677 650-0,670
Moong 203 950-1,112 990-1,160
Tuar 022 760-855 755-850
Maize 10 257-310 293-300
Vaal Deshi 50 550-0,948 555-0,945
Choli 70 955-1,225 950-1,130
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,650-1,660
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,250
Gram dal 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350
Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700